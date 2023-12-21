Tensions between Erika Jayne and Denise Richards reached a boiling point during the latest installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Erika, 52, made multiple references to Denise’s OnlyFans career during the Wednesday, December 20, episode of the Bravo series.

“Did you know that it’s $7 for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans,” Erika said during a dinner with Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. (Elsewhere in the episode, Sutton can be seen spending $12 on Denise’s OnlyFans.)

“But it’s not really naked,” Sutton, 52, said. Erika responded, “It is. It started out as porn, that’s really what it is.”

In a confessional, Garcelle, 57, admitted, “That seems a little low for Denise f—king Richards. You can do better than that. How about, I don’t know, $10.”

In a separate scene, the trio reunited for a Taco Tuesday night hosted at Crystal Kung Minkoff’s house. Denise and Erika came head-to-head and attempted to sort out their issues, which started during a prior episode when Kyle Richards hosted a weed dinner at her house.

“You came in, you had an agenda. You called me a bitch and I apologized to you sincerely,” Erika said. Denise claimed that Erika wanted to have a conversation on “her terms.” Erika denied those claims, and asked Denise to share what she’s “upset” about.

The issue stemmed back to RHOBH season 10 when Erika and Lisa Rinna were discussing threesomes during a party at Denise’s house. Denise’s daughter Sami, now 19, heard the entire conversation.

“OK, your oldest daughter’s on OnlyFans. She doesn’t know [what a threesome is],” Erika said during Wednesday’s episode. Denise responded, “That is a f—king low blow. To bring up my daughter’s OnlyFans.”

Erika hit back, “You came in slurring inarticulate, could not string two words together and wanted to call me a bitch. You want me to sit here and pretend like it didn’t happen? What do you think, I’m not going to go to OnlyFans? I’m not going to go as f—king low as I can? Have you met me? … So here we are.”

Erika told Denise she “asked for” this conversation. “Then you shouldn’t have come up into [Kyle’s] house asking like a f—king bitch and we wouldn’t be here.”

Erika also argued that “nobody remembers” the threesome conversation.

“I think it’s great,” Erika said, referring to the OnlyFans accounts. “I just want to know, who’s more profitable? You or Sami.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.