Fans were delighted by Denise Richards’ recent return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she has mixed feelings about the whole situation.

Denise, 52, discussed her appearance on season 13 during the Thursday, January 25, episode of Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast, available via PodcastOne. The Drop Dead Gorgeous actress noted that she was sick before filming and had to take multiple COVID tests before filming at Kyle Richards’ house.

Denise tested negative for coronavirus but still felt somewhat under the weather — and decided to go to Kyle’s weed dinner anyway. “I stupidly went,” she recalled. “I didn’t want to not go because I didn’t want them to say, ‘Oh, she didn’t show up,’ so I did go, but whatever.”

While Denise said she didn’t partake in any cannabis-laced entrées at the event, her behavior led her costars to wonder whether she wasn’t as sober as she claimed.

“Here’s the thing that I didn’t understand,” Denise said on Thursday. “A lot of the women have had a night on these shows, as you know. So, why did everyone make such a big deal with me?”

Melissa, 44, assured her that she loved the episode, but Denise replied, “I made an a–hole out of myself.”

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said she was sorry Denise had a bad time during her return, Denise corrected her.

“I didn’t have a bad experience,” she said. “At a certain point in your life, it’s whatever. I’ve had everything under the sun written and said about me. I’m like, ‘OK, so there’s a night where I’m at a weed party and I’m slightly sideways.’ Of all places to be sideways, I would rather be sideways at a weed party.”

While Denise said her “sideways” behavior wasn’t a result of the weed treats, the chef at the party claimed otherwise during the December 2023 episode. “Dude, Denise Richards is f–ked up,” he said as cameras filmed him in the kitchen.

Denise, meanwhile, confused her costars by bringing up an old feud with Erika Jayne, who initially hesitated to engage. “Denise, I don’t feel anything personal toward you,” Erika, 52, told Denise, adding that the former RHOBH star wasn’t being “clear” with what she was saying.

“You were very different towards me,” Denise said, adding that she felt things had shifted between her and Erika. “We’re grown-ass adults, and you know what I’m talking about.”

Eventually, Denise clarified that she was upset with Erika for a previous season 10 dinner party where Erika and Lisa Rinna were discussing threesomes in front of Denise’s daughter.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.