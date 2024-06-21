Kenya Moore and her ex-husband, Marc Daly, have settled their divorce five years after announcing their split.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch on Friday, June 21, a judge signed off on the exes’ agreement earlier this week. Moore, 53, was awarded primary custody of the pair’s 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

However, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Daly, 53, agreed to share joint legal custody. Custody exchanges will occur in a public location.

Daly also agreed to pay Moore $2,000 per month in child support plus an additional $1,000 per month to fund a college savings account. Neither Moore nor Daly will receive alimony or spousal support.

The judge ruled that Moore will have “final decision-making authority to sign, monitor, and control any and all economic opportunities for the minor child,” per the outlet.

Moore and Daly also submitted a parenting plan to the court, which stated that Moore would have the final decision on “whether to include the minor child” on RHOA or Bravo or “any other economic opportunities for” Moore, but she is “required to discuss the opportunity” with Daly.

In addition to finalizing plans for the twosome’s custody arrangement, the exes also agreed on what to do with their Georgia home. At one point, Daly reportedly wanted a portion of the sale of the home.

“Both parties will retain all rights, titles, and possession of any real property located in Georgia, all equity therein as sole and exclusive property, and will be solely responsible for all debt secured by the real property, both personal and business,” the settlement read. “Both parties will retain all accounts in name as sole and exclusive property and will be solely responsible for all debt in name, both personal and business.”

Moore announced in September 2019 that she and Daly had called it quits after two years of marriage.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” Moore said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”