The drama in Beverly Hills doesn’t always happen on TV! Dorit Kemsley and Camille Grammer got into a fight on Twitter after Camille told fans she thinks Dorit and former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville were “spared” by production in the past.

“Thanks!! Brandi and Dorit did not have tough seasons,” Camille responded to a fan on Sunday, March 11. “Omg they were spared a lot of ridiculous things they said and did Weren’t aired. #spared.” (During the first RHOBH reunion, Andy Cohen infamously revealed a magazine cover that called Camille “America’s Most Hated Housewife” after season 1 aired 2010 to 2011. Brandi, meanwhile, was known for making controversial comments on the series.)

Dorit quickly responded, “Really!? Like what @TheRealCamilleG? what ridiculous things have I said that were spared?? You must have an inside scoop that I’m unaware of?”

“You were spared some of the comments you made at The Project Angel Food event. Omg.. if some of those comments were aired even Kyle was concerned 4 you,” Camille tweeted back, seemingly referring to season 7 episode of RHOBH that featured the ladies volunteering for the homeless.

The swimsuit designer did not take Camille’s comments seriously. “Ha! Find a hobby @TheRealCamilleG it’s actually becoming sad and pathetic,” she tweeted.

Camille was so surprised by Dorit’s comments, she thinks she may be hacked. “Is this really you Dorit or is this a fake account. You sound terrible. Disrespect tweet,” she tweeted, later clarifying she meant “disrespectful tweet.”

The duo have had a rocky relationship during season 8 of RHOBH after Dorit drunkenly called Camille a “stupid c—t” and told her she was going to name a “strap-on line” after the former model. Dorit later apologized for her comments, but in the March 6 episode, Camille reignited the feud by gifting Dorit a pink ball gag at Lisa Vanderpump’s birthday party.

“I was thinking of a muzzle, but a gag is a little sexier. Hopefully, she’ll get the message, which is ‘Shut your mouth, bitch!’ Camille said in her confessional. Dorit did not think the gift was funny, telling Camille she thought they had put their drama “in the past.”

Dorit spoke exclusively to Us Weekly last month and called her comments to Camille this season the most difficult thing to watch back. “Oh goodness. Well, probably having said something unfriendly to Camille, which really, it was a stupid, silly joke. Watching it back, you’re like, ‘Ooh,’” she explained.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

