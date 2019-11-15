



A divorce two decades in the making! Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough revealed she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Matt Keough after more than 20 years apart.

“Last week, I signed the divorce papers,” the reality TV alum, 64, told the crowd at the Bravo All Stars: OG Housewives Edition panel at BravoCon in New York City on Friday, November 15. “I just was afraid to!”

Andy Cohen noted how long the split has been in the works, and Jeana responded, “32 [years] married. We were apart for probably 22. I wanted to be there for him if he needed to have a voice.”

She shares three children with the baseball player: son Shane, 33, daughter Kara, 31, and son Colton, 27.

In September 2018, The Blast reported that Matt filed for legal separation from Jeana in 2004 and that Jeana bought a five-bedroom, five and a half-bathroom home in Coto de Caza, California, with his name on the deed. Matt later transferred the property to her, with his name listed as a “spouse of Grantee” in documents, according to the site.

Jeana and Matt’s tenuous relationship provided plenty of drama for her five-season tenure on RHOC. After her 2010 departure, she continued to appear on the Bravo show as a “Friend” of the Housewives, returning for an additional nine episodes between 2011 and 2019.

Before her reality career, Jeana gained fame as a Playboy Playmate, a music video star and an actress. She was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in November 1980; she appeared in the ZZ Top music videos “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Sleeping Bag”; and she guest-starred on the TV shows T.J. Hooker, The A-Team, St. Elsewhere and Cheers.

Jeana opened up about life after Real Housewives in a 2013 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I still cherish it,” she told Cohen, now 51, of her RHOC experience. “When I walk through an airport or when I go into any place, I’m never alone, I’m never a stranger — there’s always somebody there that’s a fan. That part’s just really fun.”

With reporting by Brody Brown