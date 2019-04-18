The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lynne Curtin filed for divorce from her husband, Frank Curtin, for a second time, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, April 17, that Lynne, 63, recently submitted court documents to end her nearly 30-year marriage to Frank. The estranged couple have been married since 1990 and share two adult daughters: Alexa and Raquel.

The former Bravo personality previously filed for divorce from Frank in December 2012. “I love Frank but it was time to go out on my own,” she told Radar Online at the time. “Who knows what the future holds, but I’m looking forward to doing the things that I want to do.”

However, The Blast reported that a judge dismissed the pair’s first divorce case in December 2017 due to inaction. Frank reportedly never responded to his wife’s filing at the time, and neither party ever appeared in court — not even when the judge warned Lynne that the inactive case could be thrown out.

Lynne was a full-time Housewife in seasons 4 and 5 of RHOC and made guest appearances in seasons 6 and 10. During their time on the show, Lynne and Frank’s financial problems were a central story line.

Us Weekly has reached out to Lynne and her lawyer for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!