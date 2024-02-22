Your account
‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Cast Trolls Wisconsin Senate Candidate Who Lives in California

By
Vicki Gunvalson, Gina Kirschenheiter Jason Mendez;Terry Wyatt/WireImage/Getty Images(2)

Vicki Gunvalson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Alexis Bellino have a special message for Eric Hovde, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, despite living in California off-and-on.

“Happy National California Day, @EricHovde!” the Wisconsin Democrats group wrote via X on Thursday, February 22, alongside a video that featured Cameo calls from the Real Housewives of Orange County stars. “If you’re feeling a little homesick today, don’t worry — we have a special message from a few of your neighbors in Orange County.”

The message continued: “California misses you already, but they know you’ll be back very soon. Home sweet home!”

The clip begins with Gunvalson, 61, saying hello to Hovde and introducing herself as the “OG” of the Orange County Housewives while Kirschenheiter, 39, refers to Hovde as her neighbor since has a home in Laguna Beach, per NBC News.

The-Real-Housewives-of-Orange-County

“You’re leaving [Orange County] for a work adventure in Wisconsin for a year!” Gunvalson said in the video.

Bellino, 47, jumped in to let Hovde know that all of his “friends in O.C.” are wishing him well for his “new endeavor happening in Wisconsin.” While Kirschenheiter quipped that relocating to Wisconsin was “a really big change from Orange County.”

“I’m from the Midwest. Love Wisconsin,” Gunvalson said. “But you’re leaving now, it’s going to get really cold there.”

Kirschenheiter teased that she could not wait for Hovde to come home and be reunited with his friends. Bellino also shared that she hopes the businessman has the “best first week.”

“I will miss you so much here in California, and they can’t wait for you to come back. So be back safe,” Gunvalson shared. “Enjoy your journey! Now hurry up! And don’t forget to whoop it up while you’re in Wisconsin. Have some cheese curds.”

The clip ended with a banner saying “Hovde For California” with the background of a beachy landscape in Southern California.

Hovde, who is the CEO of Sunwest Bank, officially launched his Senate campaign on Tuesday, February 20. The Republican is running against Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin.

“I’m running for the U.S. Senate because I’m tired of constant division and finger pointing by politicians,” Hovde announced via X on Tuesday. “It’s time to send a fighter to Washington who will work to find common ground and restore the American Dream.”

Since announcing his candidacy in Wisconsin, local organizers have spoken out against Hovde and have called out his ties to the Golden State (and lack of ties to the Cheese State). In 2018, the entrepreneur was dubbed as one of Orange County’s most influential people.

“California bank owner Eric Hovde is running for Senate to impose his self-serving agenda, putting ultra rich people like himself ahead of middle-class Wisconsinites,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin rapid response director Arik Wolk said in a statement on Tuesday. “California Hovde’s self-serving agenda and attacks on Wisconsinites’ freedoms are exactly why Wisconsinites will reject him and send him back to his $7 million California mansion.”

alexis bellino

Gina Kirschenheiter
‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17: Everything We Know About Who’s Back, Who’s Gone and More

Vicki Gunvalson
Bio - real housewives of orange county

The Real Housewives of Orange County

