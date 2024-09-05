Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King sent her well-wishes to Alexis Bellino following her engagement to John Janssen — but she was met with an emotional reaction.

“When I first found out they were together, I was initially a little bit apprehensive about the relationship,” Meghan, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly. “But when I saw she got engaged, I actually reached out to her and told her congratulations because she was really upset with me.”

Ahead of Alexis and John’s engagement in August, Meghan did an interview with Page Six where she was asked about her last exchange with the Housewives. As a response, Meghan pulled out her phone and read her last text to Alexis, where Alexis responded to Meghan’s warning message about John’s “love bombing.”

“Because I said I was apprehensive or something, and she got really upset with me. So her interpretation was that I was basically exploiting her situation in the press in order to get myself the press or something,” Meghan explained to Us. “That’s not what happened, but the optics for her were that and it hurt her feelings.”

Meghan noted that “it makes sense” that Alexis “had an emotional response.” Meghan later extended an olive branch by apologizing, and the twosome made amends.

“She said, ‘Thank you so much,’” Meghan recalled. “And honestly, I just want her to be happy.”

Alexis and John’s relationship has made waves due to his long history with fellow RHOC costar Shannon Beador, whom he dated on and off from June 2019 to November 2022. Meghan, for her part, says she doubts Shannon, 60, “cares at all anymore.”

“They’ve been together for a bit and that’s their business,” Meghan said. “They’re not hurting anybody, so to each their own.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson