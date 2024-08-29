Alexis Bellino and boyfriend John Janssen are engaged after less than 1 year of dating.

“On Cloud 9 🎉❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️, celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you,” Bellino, 47, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 28, while announcing the big news. “Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together. And the answer is 100000000% yes.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star concluded the post with an excerpt from the Bible’s Corinthians 13:13, writing, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. #giftfrommym.”

Alongside the proposal announcement was a photo of the couple smiling at each other as Bellino showed off her diamond sparkler for the camera. She also shared a series of videos via her Instagram Stories of the duo celebrating their 9 month anniversary by enjoying a romantic getaway at a secluded ranch.

When fans were first introduced to Bellino during RHOC season 4, she was married to now-ex-husband Jim Bellino. The former spouses wed in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Together they share three children: son James, 18, and twins Miles and Mackenna, 16. While she exited the Bravo show after season 8, Bellino returned for season 18, which premiered in July.

Janssen, meanwhile, has a long history with Bellino’s fellow RHOC costar Shannon Beador. The twosome dated on and off from June 2019 to November 2022.

Bellino and Janssen first sparked romance rumors in December 2023 after they were introduced through mutual friends the month prior. The pair made their official red carpet debut in March at the DirecTV Oscars Viewing Party in Los Angeles, and Bellino told Us Weekly later that month why she was slightly hesitant to confirm the romance.

“I was a little bit nervous, but it’s because we’ve been so judged by our relationship,” Bellino admitted. “It started as a friendship, formed into more and here we are. [And] social media really can be very evil. So it’s been a lot, but now we just finally decided we’re taking the bull by the horns and going full force.”

Ultimately, Bellino said the negative criticism only strengthened her connection with Janssen, telling Us, “It counteracted what they really wanted to do, which is tear us down, and actually made us stronger.”

Although Bellino has yet to film with Janssen this season, he did pop up in the midseason trailer that dropped last week. Bellino and Beador, meanwhile, have continued to have growing tension between them. Last momth, Beador exclusively told Us that there are reasons “aside” from her ex-boyfriend that make her not want to “pursue a friendship” with Bellino.

“There’s the clip of her going, ‘You’re not going to win my man’ or something. It’s like, I’m not in the competition. Enjoy!” she quipped, adding that while she was initially hurt by the romance, she has moved on from that chapter of her life.

“John broke up with me after three and a half years. It was quite public, and for six months he dated someone. I dated someone, but we did reconnect and neither of us admitted it,” she explained. “I think we both knew deep down it was never going to work, but we did care about each other. And so for another six months, we were back together acting like we were boyfriend and girlfriend …I am glad that we’re not together anymore and maybe something like this had to happen in order for me to break ties.”