She’s engaged! Jo De La Rosa revealed on Sunday, August 1, that her boyfriend, Taran Gray Peirson, popped the question.

“Still feel like I’m dreaming the morning after but last night, I said yes 💍,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 40, wrote via Instagram.

In a separate post, her fiancé, 35, offered a close-up picture of Jo’s giant rock. “Jo Peirson has a nice ‘ring’ to it. 😏💍,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever with you. I love you so much ❤️,” the former Bravolebrity added in the comments section.

The “Signs” singer surprised Jo on Saturday, July 31, with a Hollywood rooftop proposal. Soon after, he shocked her once again with an engagement party attended by friends and loved ones.

“We’re opening up a bottle of champagne to celebrate,” the former reality star said in an Instagram Story video on Sunday following the festivities. “Guys, we’re engaged! … I can’t get over it. I’m still trying to wrap my head.”

Later in the video, Jo appeared to hold back tears while discussing how her beau filmed the proposal and party for her YouTube channel.

“Proposal video coming soon!” she wrote.

The singer and the vlogger met on Hinge during the coronavirus pandemic. Jo made the relationship Instagram official in October 2020, confirming the identity of the man behind the “Broadway Boy” nickname she used on her “PopCandy” podcast while talking about her beau.

“Happy to finally show you the handsome face behind the name and why my heart has felt so full these days,” she wrote at the time. “I love that you accept me exactly as I am and I’m so incredibly thankful I found you 💫.”

Jo was previously engaged to Slade Smiley. Their relationship was broadcast during early episodes of RHOC, with the California native later moving on with his ex’s former RHOC costar Gretchen Rossi. After leaving her role as a full-time Housewife in 2007 after two seasons, Jo made guest appearances during seasons 3 and 4.

“I don’t think anybody likes to see their ex move on. Not that they don’t like to see it, but it’s always weird when they do,” Jo told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2020 about Slade’s current relationship. “You see it on Instagram or you hear about it. It doesn’t matter if you’re over the relationship or whatever. It’s always weird.”

Nevertheless, she’s happy with how life turned out.

“I think everybody ended up exactly where they were meant to end up,” Jo shared. “He’s happy, it seems like, I’m really happy, and so it all worked out as it should.”