The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Katie Ginella is being sued over her golf business for $5 million.

Chad Ruskey filed a lawsuit last month against Ginella, 40, her company, Tee Shots, and her business partners over their golf-shaped shot glasses. According to paperwork obtained by In Touch, Ruskey accused Ginella and her coworkers of breach of implied contract and the reality star’s business partners of fraud,requesting that her colleagues turn over all profits from the business.

In the paperwork, Ruskey claimed he developed the “unique idea” of the “Golf Shot,” a “shot of alcohol contained in a golf ball-shaped” shot glass. He noted in the documents that he filed a patent application related to the product with the working titles Golf Shot and Tee Shots.

“The Golf Shot consists of a clear, spherical glass resembling a golf ball, meticulously crafted to reflect the dimpled surface of an actual golf ball. The glass is designed to hold approximately 50 ml of alcohol, such as tequila or other spirits, providing a novel and sophisticated drinking experience,” the paperwork stated before claiming Ruskey shared the idea with Ginella’s business partner, “who expressed an immediate interest in partnering with [Chad] to take the idea to market.”

There were alleged conversations between Ruskey and Ginella’s business partners — George and Dolores Salman — where they agreed to work together. In 2023, Ruskey provided updates on the project in addition to securing a domain, social media account and advancing the design.

Ruskey is now accusing Ginella‘s business partners of conspiring behind his back to secure the Tee Shots name.

“In or around June 2023, unbeknownst to [Chad], Defendants George and Dolores began conspiring with [Katie] to form a competing company to exploit [Chad’s] idea,” the documents alleged. “Lacking the ability to create successful businesses on their own, George, Defendants Dolores and [Katie] desperately wanted an idea that others found exciting.”

Ruskey claimed the trio “envisioned the enormous profits they could reap by leveraging [Katie’s] hopeful fame from her anticipated appearance” on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“They believed that [Katie’s] exposure on the show would provide a powerful platform to promote their purloined product, thereby accelerating their wealth accumulation,” the lawsuit read about Ginella and her partners allegedly forming the company Tee Shots in the state of Wyoming as “a calculated move to further their fraudulent scheme while attempting to shield the identities of the true owners involved in the theft.”

Ruskey requested in the lawsuit an injunction which would prevent Ginella and her partners from continuing to sell their product.

In response to the legal action, an attorney representing Ginella and her partners issued a statement.

“Katie Ginella, along with Dolores and George Salman, have not been served with any lawsuit by Chad Ruskey against them at this time. Ms. Ginella and the Salmans were previously contacted by Mr. Ruskey’s attorney about claims of being in breach of a partnership to develop a golf-ball shot glass business, and they denied having any business ties or arrangements with Mr. Ruskey,” Daniel Do-Khanh told In Touch on Tuesday, August 13. “Mr. Ruskey’s claim to a unique idea of a golf-ball shot glass is unfounded. Ms. Ginella, in particular, has had zero dealings or prior contact with Mr. Ruskey, and will vigorously defend against being frivolously named in the lawsuit.”

