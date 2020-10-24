Not holding back! Kelly Dodd fired back at her new husband Rick Leventhal‘s ex-fiancée, Lauren Sivan, in a scorching Instagram comment days after tying the knot.

Sivan, 42, shared an Instagram photo on October 17 of herself and Leventhal’s daughter Veronica riding a four-wheeler. “You may have a new stepmom but I’ll forever tell people I had you as a teen. Come back soon,” the reporter captioned the post.

Dodd, 45, replied, “That’s funny because [Veronica] told me and Rick she hated you as a teenager tore your face out of every picture .. too bad you didn’t have your own.”

According to the New York Post‘s Page Six, Leventhal, 60, and Sivan got engaged after one year of dating and had plans to tie the knot in February 2006. However, the pair eventually split.

Leventhal and Dodd were first linked in summer 2019 after Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer introduced the pair. In November 2019, the couple got engaged after just three months of dating.

The Bravo personality told Extra at the time that she had “no idea” the Fox News correspondent planned to propose. “I’m very much happily in love,” she explained. “I came into town on Wednesday night, he picks me up at the St. Regis, he takes me back to his house, he has an outdoor terrace … He got on one knee, he said, ‘You are the love of my life,’ and he popped the question.”

The couple later tied the knot on October 10 in a romantic ceremony in Santa Rosa, California. Dodd told Us Weekly in November 2019 that she immediately realized he was The One.

“I knew right when I met him! Ramona introduced me to him. I knew it was fireworks right off the bat,” she said at the time.

Dodd was previously married to Michael Dodd from 2006 to 2017. The pair share 14-year-old daughter Jolie. Leventhal, for his part, ended his nine-month marriage to Beth Shak in 2017. He also shares daughters Veronica and Shoshana with ex-wife Penny Daniels.