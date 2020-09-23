One step closer to forever! Kelly Dodd and her fiancé, Rick Leventhal, took a major step toward their wedding day: picking up their marriage license!

On Tuesday, September 22, the 44-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star announced the exciting news via Instagram with a photo of the twosome kissing. “We got our marriage license today!!!” she captioned the PDA-filled pic. “I’m so excited to marry my ride or die @rickleventhal ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 10/10/20.”

The Fox News Channel journalist, 60, also celebrated the pre-wedding milestone via Instagram, sharing a selfie of the pair wearing protective masks as Dodd held up the certificate. “License in hand! Thank you my love for making me so happy … Here we come 10/10/2020 ❤️ ,” he wrote.

Dodd and Leventhal were first linked last summer after she split from Brian Reagan. The couple were introduced by Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer.

Dodd announced their engagement via Instagram that November. “I can’t believe I just got engaged!!” she wrote at the time, sharing a snap of the pair posing with the Empire State Building behind them. “@rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince.”

In his own Instagram announcement, Leventhal noted that “dreams do come true.”

Dodd told Extra shortly after the engagement that while she “picked out the ring,” she “didn’t know” when he was going to propose. The reality star also gushed that she’s “very much happily in love” with Leventhal.

Later that month, the Bravolebrity has since teased what she envisions for the duo’s special day. “I want to get married in Napa so a wine theme,” she told E! News. “Ramona Singer wants to be a bridesmaid because she introduced me to my fiancé so I think that should be her deal. And Dorinda Medley wants to be officiating, because she can officiate at weddings.”

Dodd shares her 14-year-old daughter, Jolie, with ex-husband Michael Dodd. The former pair were married from 2006 to 2017.

Leventhal, for his part, called it quits with Beth Shak in 2017 after nine months of marriage. He also shares daughters Veronica and Shoshana with ex-wife Penny Daniels.