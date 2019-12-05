Wedding bells are ringing in Orange County! Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are gearing up to exchange vows in less than a year.

The 59-year-old Fox News reporter proposed to the 44-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star in November after Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer introduced them during the summer of 2019.

“I can’t believe I just got engaged!!” Dodd captioned a selfie of the pair on November 13 via Instagram. “@rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince.”

The following day, Dodd detailed the proposal during an interview with Us Weekly.

“I’m feeling great! I’m excited. … He has a terrace that looks over the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building,” she told Us. “Beautiful, with a fire and a bunch of flowers. And he got on one knee and said, ‘You’re the love of my life.’”

Singer, for her part, told Us at BravoCon that she knew right away that the duo had a “major connection.”

“A month ago her fiancé, Rick, said to me at a party for her birthday, ‘Ramona, I can’t begin to thank you for how you introduced me to Kelly. I owe you big. I love her. What can I buy for you? Anything in the world? Tell me what can I buy for you,’” Singer, 63, said in November. “You know what? Just make my girlfriend happy. That’s all I care about.”

Dodd was previously married to her ex-husband, Michael, with whom she shares 13-year—old daughter Jolie for 11 years. The former couple, who split in 2017, finalized their divorce in 2018. Leventhal, for her part, shares adult daughters Veronica and Shoshanna with ex-wife Penny Daniels. He was also married to Beth Shak for nine months from 2016 to 2017.

Scroll through for all the details of the wedding: