Congratulations all around? Ramona Singer and The Real Housewives of Orange County stars opened up about Kelly Dodd‘s engagement to her boyfriend, Rick Leventhal, in exclusive interviews with Us Weekly on Friday, November 15.

Dodd, 44, and the Fox News anchor, 59, who have been linked since August, were introduced to each other by Real Housewives of New York City star Singer, 62.

“They had a major connection,” Singer told Us at BravoCon in New York City. “A month ago her fiancé Rick said to me at a party for her birthday, ‘Ramona, I can’t begin to thank you for how you introduced me to Kelly. I owe you big. I love her. What can I buy for you? Anything in the world? Tell me what can I buy for you.’ You know what? Just make my girlfriend happy. That’s all I care about.”

Dodd revealed Leventhal popped the question in New York City via Instagram on Wednesday, November 13. “I can’t believe I just got engaged!!” she captioned a photo of the duo with her pear-shaped engagement ring proudly on display. “@rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke told Us she approves of Leventhal — and her friend’s speedy engagement. She isn’t sure if Dodd and Leventhal will document their nuptials in a TV wedding special. However, she promised there would be plenty of festivities ahead of the big day.

“I know we are going to have bachelorette parties and wedding showers,” the 47-year-old mother of seven told Us. “We’re going to make the most of it. She needs to go out in style. She deserves it.”

Leventhal shares daughters Veronica, 28, and Shoshanna, 23, with his ex-wife, Penny Daniels. He married Beth Shak in 2016 but they divorced after nine months of marriage.

Dodd, for her part, was married to Michael Dodd from 2006 to 2017. They are the parents of daughter, Jolie, 13. The reality TV personality told Us that Michael, 60, isn’t pleased about his ex-wife moving on.

“It’s very contentious right now. He gets upset,” she said on Thursday, November 14. “He knows who [Rick] is. And he’s very mean about him. He calls him Gonzo. And then he’ll send me pictures of him, he’s just mean. He’s not happy for me.”

Scroll down to read Singer and The Real Housewives of Orange County cast’s reactions to the news.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon