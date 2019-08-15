



Single and ready to rage. Kelly Dodd revealed she broke up with boyfriend Dr. Brian Reagan in a series of Instagram Stories.

“The universe is telling me I broke up with Dr. Brian, woo!” the 43-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star yelled while out with friends on Thursday, August 15. “And they all know why.”

After implying that Reagan didn’t take her side in an argument, Dodd declared that their relationship is done.

“This is why I’m breaking up with Brian for good. This is the last time,” she said via her Instagram Story. “No going back to this a–hole. At all.”

The reality TV star celebrated the breakup by singing Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” with her pals.

“Here’s our song. I broke up with Dr. Brian,” she said again. “Another one bites the dust!”

Dodd and Reagan were first linked in November 2018. Fans met the plastic surgeon on the season 14 premiere of RHOC, which aired on August 6. After a brief split in July, the twosome reconciled. Earlier this month, Dodd gushed about their relationship to Us Weekly.

“We have fun together and we love our families together and we blend their families, like we have a modern family,” she told Us on August 7. “My daughter loves him and I love his son. There’s just so many benefits, he lives in La Jolla. So it’s fun to go to La Jolla. Just a change of atmosphere.”

Dodd added that the twosome talked about marriage, joking she could get free work done if they tied the knot.

“Skin care, Botox. No, I’m kidding!” she quipped. “I’m just kidding.”

The Bravo star split from ex-husband Michael Dodd, with whom she shares 13-year-old daughter Jolie, in 2017.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!