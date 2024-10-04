The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is confused about comedian Joel Kim Booster’s recent comments.

“I really don’t know what it’s about,” Beador, 60 said during a “Shannon and Vicki Live!” at the Irvine Improv in California on Thursday, October 3, according to social media footage from the event. “An hour earlier that night, before the wrap party, he had tears in his eyes and said, ‘I’m so happy for you.’”

Beador continued, telling the crowd that Booster, 36, later “trashed” her daughters Sophie, 22, and twins Stella and Adeline, 20.

“He said that he hopes that I suffer,” she added. “He said that he feels sorry for [ex-boyfriend] John Janssen. He says that I am nothing but a pathetic drunk.”

Beador noted that it looks “silly” for Booster because he had “nothing but love” for her the entire time they filmed upcoming dating show Love Hotel. (Us Weekly has reached out to Booster’s team for comment.)

In a series of since-deleted social media posts late last month, Booster shared a series of allegations about how Beador treated people on the forthcoming Peacock dating show.

“Just because you’re a pathetic drunk on a reality television show best known for a string of failed relationships and a DUI doesn’t make you a star and does not give you license to treat the people you work with like they are subhuman,” he wrote in a September 29 Instagram Story post that has been screenshotted and shared online. “Period.”

Booster claimed that “they” will make him “delete” the post. “But DM me if you’d like to see some videos,” he concluded.

The comedian was quick to follow up with two more posts.

“Well that was quick. Anyway. Don’t regret it hope you screenshot it. Hope she suffers,” he wrote. “Well let’s just say I can’t imagine what John Janssen went through. Poor guy.”

The Queens of Bravo Instagram account also claimed that Booster went on Instagram Live and trashed Beador as well.

During Thursday’s live show, Beador told the crowd she “did some kind things” on the show and is upset by Booster’s characterization. The RHOC star noted that she “really enjoyed” her experience on the show and “we’ll see what happens” going forward.

Booster is the host of Love Hotel, a Real Housewives franchise spinoff series and dating show. Beador was announced as an inaugural cast member in July alongside RHONY‘s Luann de Lesseps as well as Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby.

The women filmed in Cabo San Lucas throughout the month of September and a release date has not yet been yet.