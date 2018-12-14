Skinny Shannon! Shannon Beador showed off a slimmer figure with her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Tamra Judge after opening up about her weight gain on the Bravo series.

“An amazing day with @tamrajudge supporting @casaholidayluncheon! ❤️ an incredible cause!” the 54-year-old wrote alongside a photo of herself and Judge on Friday, December 14. “And we met @barclaybutera! 🙌”

She added the hashtags: “#lovemyfriend #mydressissaintlaurent #yesyouwillseeitagain #dontwearthingsonce #lovemytimeoff #casaisamazing.”

Fans were quick to point out how fit Beador looked in her red Saint Laurent dress in the comments section.

“You look amazing @shannonbeador the best revenge is your own full happiness!!!! Go you!!!! 💪🏻😃,” one user wrote.

Another person posted: “Shannon you’re looking SO thin!!!!”

Judge also paid her friend and costar a compliment: “Love you my friend. So proud of your progress.” Their castmate Kelly Dodd added, “I am going to borrow that dress.”

Beador has been open about her struggles to get in shape on RHOC after gaining weight following her split from now-estranged husband David Beador. She spoke to Us Weekly about her journey in April.

“Instead of that roller coaster going up and down, I’m just trying to maintain that flatline and it might take a little bit longer, but I’m getting there!” Beador said at the time. “I’ve been exercising every day for 30 minutes. It’s about consistency and everybody has 30 minutes in a day. We’re all busy, but I did that this morning. I did my 30 minutes, so I’ll slowly get there this time, but I think that’s the better way to do it. I am getting there though!”

The Bravo star added that she doesn’t weight herself. “I’ve been told that muscle weighs more than fat, so I don’t wanna look at the scale. It’s about the clothes for me,” she explained. “But I have gone down, I have gone down in pants size, so I feel good about that and I’ll keep going!”

