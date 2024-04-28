The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola is opening up for the first time about how she’s feeling in the wake of her husband, Todd Nepola, filing for divorce.

Alexia, 56, reveals she was taken aback by the news in Us Weekly’s exclusive clips from her and RHOM costar Marysol Patton’s “Ay Por Favor” podcast, which debuts tonight.

“For the first week, for the first two weeks — actually, still today, it’s been three weeks, and I’m still going back in my head like, ‘What happened?’” Alexia tells Patton, 57, in the first clip as she fights back tears.

Alexia adds that she’s a “positive” person” so she tries to “think about all the beautiful times” with Todd, 51, and their “beautiful trips.”

“And I don’t want to have any anger, but I understand that anger is also one of the grieving stations … oh, stages,” Alexia says . “Yeah. I don’t even know what I’m saying. Because I find myself lost.”

In another clip from the new “Ay Por Favor” episode, he reality star opens up about being “strong,” noting that “life doesn’t prepare you for emotional strength.”

“We’re not born with that emotional strength, but I have it because of all my life lessons,” Alexia says as she cries, adding she’s “struggling.” “But everybody’s like, ‘You got this. You’re so strong.'”

“It pisses me off, can I tell you?” Marysol adds.

“I’m strong, but I’m human,” Alexia continues through tears.

The upcoming episode of iHeartMedia’s “Ay Por Favor” is Alexia’s first episode since April 8. She took a hiatus amid her divorce news, and Patton uploaded a brief solo episode on April 15 to express her support for her cohost. “I’m completely taken by surprise. I didn’t see this coming,” Patton said at the time. “It rips my heart apart because I can only put myself in her shoes and know how hard this must be for her.”

Us confirmed on April 15 that Todd filed for divorce from Alexia after three years of marriage. Later that day, Alexia took to social media to address the news — and noted that it caught her by surprise.

“I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage,” Alexia wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time.”

Alexia made her first public appearance since the news broke to cohost a drag brunch at HK Hall in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen alongside Patton on Saturday, April 27. “I’m doing good now that I’m here!” Alexia told the crowd.

Alexia credited her RHOM costars for supporting her. “That’s the beauty of our show,” she said. “Even though we say things to each other that we don’t like, at the end of the day, when I need them, they’re there. After my news broke out about two weeks ago, Larsa [Pippen] was one of the first ones to call me after Julia [Lemigova]. Everybody called me, texted me. They’re all there for me. They check up on me. Honestly, that’s what I love so much about our franchise.”

Listen to Alexia and Patton’s full episode of the “Ay Por Favor” podcast on Monday, April 29 at 12 a.m. ET.