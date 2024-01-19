RHOM s Dr Nicole Martin Hasn t Connected With Her Younger Half Siblings

Dr. Nicole Martin has yet to meet her handful of half-siblings following the death of her father, Miguel Alberto Martin.

“So, I did, like, a genetic testing, one of those 23 and me, and nothing came up,” Nicole, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 17, while chatting about The Real Housewives of Miami season 6. “The thing with those tests is that it depends on who’s on the database. So, if these are young children that are like seven, they’re not going to be in the database, but at least now my information’s on there. So, when they get older, if they ever decide to do it, we’ll be a match.”

During a December 2023 episode of RHOM, Miguel dropped news that he and his girlfriend were expecting twins. When asked what the babies brought his total amount of kids to, Nicole was shocked to learn that she is one of his eight children, having only known about her brother, Mikey, and two other half-siblings.

Related: 'Real Housewives of Miami' Stars: Where Are They Now? Not all Real Housewives franchises are made to last — or are they? After launching shows in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and Beverly Hills, Bravo created the Real Housewives of Miami. Season 1, which starred Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen and Cristy Rice, […]

Nicole told Us that the revelation came as “a huge shock,” but has been “doing good” since her dad’s passing. “It was hard at first because it was such a surprise. It happened out of nowhere. No one was expecting it,” she shared. “But we were really, kind of, at the best point in our relationship that we’ve ever been, which gave me some closure and some peace.”

Nicole also noted that her father did not provide her with “any information” regarding her half-siblings before his death in November 2023, adding, “I don’t know anything about them, who their moms are, where they are.”

Who Is Your Favorite OG Housewife?

She went on to tease that in future RHOM episodes, fans will get to see her meet her father’s girlfriend. “[It] was a huge deal for me, but it was really important for him. So, I feel like I extended that olive branch, and I was able to meet her,” Nicole shared “They even came to our finale party, so I feel like we were in a very good place. So, I’m at peace with that.”

Despite the happy reunion, Nicole said she hasn’t been able to maintain her relationship with Miguel’s girlfriend following his death. “We spoke very briefly after he passed, and the conversation didn’t exactly go the way I had hoped,” she explained. “That being said, my dad’s last memory is that I was willing to meet her because it was important to him. And so that’s what really matters.”

Last year, Nicole broke the news that her father had passed away via Instagram by sharing several snaps of him with her, her brother, her fiancé, Anthony Lopez, and their son, Greyson, now 4.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024 Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

“I haven’t been able to find the words and still can’t. Everything happened so fast and it still doesn’t seem real. Part of me is still waiting for one of your crazy phone calls,” she captioned her November 2023 post. “So many things left unsaid and moments we didn’t share. Trying not to dwell on the missed moments and focusing on the improvements we made. You had a zest for life and I know you’re having a party up in heaven. Rest in peace dad. Love you. 🙏❤️🥹.”

Several of her RHOM costars offered their condolences in the comments, including Alexia Nepola, who wrote, “I’m sorry for your loss. Sending you love and light ❤️.” Guerdy Abraira, for her part, commented, “I’m so happy that your last moments with him were positive and loving. That’s all that matters, the good memories. He was the life of the party and always so positive and THAT is definitely a vibe to live by, counting each day as a blessing. ❤️🙏🏾.”

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi