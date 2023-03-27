It’s over! Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes have called it quits after four years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Nunes filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 43, on Friday, March 24, according to court documents obtained by Us. The businessman listed the date of separation as January 2.

The 451 Media Group LLC cofounder, who wed Krupa in July 2018, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation with the California court. (He signed the paperwork in February.)

Nunes is seeking joint physical and legal custody of the estranged couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Asha-Leigh. He is also asking that a judge “terminate” the court’s ability to award Krupa spousal support.

The Westerly Winds venture partner confirmed that the estranged spouses have “separate property assets and debts” but didn’t explicitly detail what assets are included.

“The exact nature and extent of the parties’ separate property is currently unknown,” according to the filing, which states that Nunes “reserves his right to amend this Petition in the future, including at the time of trial.” The same distinction goes for the pair’s “rights to community and quasi-community assets and debts.”

The model and Nunes tied the knot in summer 2018 in her home country of Poland. One year later, they welcomed Asha-Leigh in November 2019.

Two years into their marriage, Krupa opened up about how she’d changed since her time on Bravo. She also joked that her then-husband wouldn’t have fallen for the person she was on the reality show. (Krupa was on Real Housewives of Miami from 2012 to 2013.)

“I was in a different place in my life at that time. So he hasn’t really seen that side of me. I feel like if he watched it, he would be like, ‘Who is this person? I don’t recognize this person?’ It was Joanna in the good old days,” she said during a May 2020 clip of Life After Bravo. “He probably would have not married that Joanna back then.”

The You Can’t Have It actress gushed about Nunes at the time, saying, “He is an amazing father, he’s a great husband. He’s an amazing cook.”

However, earlier this year, Krupa appeared to hint at the trouble in her marriage via a cryptic Instagram message.

“Be silly. Be fun. Be different. Be crazy. Be you, because life is too short to be anything but happy,” she captioned a February video from one of her photo shoots. The message came one day after she called her daughter her “Valentine” with no mention of her estranged husband.

Ahead of her relationship with Nunes, Krupa was married to Romain Zago. The pair split in May 2017 after four years together.

“The bicoastal relationship was really tough and I think that really had a lot to do with why we’re not together right now.” Krupa told Us at the time. “Traveling from L.A. to Miami and then also traveling out of the country.”