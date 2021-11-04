Fisher-Price party! Joanna Krupa celebrated her daughter Asha-Leigh’s second birthday in style.

“My daughter has grown up being obsessed with all Fisher-Price toys, which led her to count to 10 and be able to learn the whole alphabet by time she was 18 months, so we decided to make it a Fisher-Price theme with all of her favorite toys,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly of the bash on Thursday, November 4. “We had her favorite Baby Shark surprise her and sing the famous song along with Bubble Mania.”

The Bravo personality shared photos via Instagram on Wednesday, November 3, writing, “Wow, what a party! Amazing birthday ! Thank you @lisashawevents for taking my vision and again going way over and beyond!”

The reality star and her husband, Douglas Nunes, wed in August 2018, announcing in May of the following year that they were starting a family.

“Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little [baby],” the then-expectant star captioned an Instagram photo of her positive pregnancy test in 2019.

From her baby shower to her maternity shoot, the Poland native continued documenting her pregnancy journey via Instagram. In October 2019, she opened up about gaining 30 pounds ahead of her baby’s arrival.

“[This] makes me appreciate the body I had before my pregnancy,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned a throwback bikini photo at the time. “I realized how hard we can be on ourselves. I remember the days where I thought I had to lose weight cause there was always pressure to be perfect especially in my industry. Now I look back and I think my body was da bomb and would never take it for granted like I used to and if it ever looks this way again I will make sure to love it even more than before. Love yourself no matter what size shape or time u are in your life.”

Asha-Leigh arrived in November 2019, and Krupa showed Us the infant’s pink nursery the following month.

“Once we found out it was a little girl, I just wanted [the room] to be a little princess-y, but I also wanted people to walk in and think it looked so soft and pretty and girly, not crazy over-the-top or cheesy,” the model explained in December 2019. “It’s girly, but not just for a baby. Even when my mom comes, there’s a daybed and she’s slept in there when my sister was in the other guest bedroom. It’s such a sweet room that any girl would want to sleep in there. I just wanted it warm, sweet and girly without being too crazy.”

Keep scrolling to see Asha-Leigh ringing in her second year, from her darling decorations to her colorful cake.