Darling decor! Joanna Krupa designed the nursery of her dreams for her now-1-month-old daughter, Asha-Leigh.

“Once we found out it was a little girl, I just wanted [the room] to be a little princess-y, but I also wanted people to walk in and think it looked so soft and pretty and girly, not crazy over-the-top or cheesy,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 40, explained to Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, December 4. “It’s girly, but not just for a baby. Even when my mom comes, there’s a daybed and she’s slept in there when my sister was in the other guest bedroom. It’s such a sweet room that any girl would want to sleep in there.”

The former reality star added, “I just wanted it warm, sweet and girly without being too crazy.”

She and her husband, Douglas Nunes, welcomed their baby girl on November 2. “One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life,” the model captioned her Instagram reveal the following day. “Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm. All I can say is women are true warriors.”

The couple, who wed in August 2018, announced nine months later that their first child was on the way. “Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone,” the then-pregnant star wrote on social media in May. “Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little [angel].”

Krupa was previously married to Romain Zago. The former couple split in May 2017 and she shared their struggles with Us five months later.

“My ex-husband and I did the L.A.-Miami thing but I feel like it’s definitely healthier if two people are in one city,” the former Bravo personality explained. “The bicoastal relationship was really tough and I think that really had a lot to do with why we’re not together right now. Traveling from L.A. to Miami and then also traveling out of the country.”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan