It’s been seven years since The Real Housewives of Miami aired, but as Bravo continues to air throwback programming during the coronavirus pandemic, Joanna Krupa wants to keep husband Douglas Nunes away from the TV.

“To be honest, I don’t know if my husband Douglas watched any of the Housewives episodes. I hope not because I wanted him to get to know me, you know, how I am with him,” the 41-year-old model says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the digital series Life After Bravo. “So honestly, he never mentioned to me if he did or not, but I hope he didn’t.”

Joanna goes on to explain that she’s not the same person she was during her two seasons on RHOM.

“I was in a different place in my life at that time. So he hasn’t really seen that side of me. I feel like if he watched it, he would be like, ‘Who is this person? I don’t recognize this person?’ It was Joanna in the good old days,” she says. “He probably would have not married that Joanna back then.”

The Bravo alum married the businessman in 2018 after her divorce from Romain Zago was finalized. The couple welcomed daughter Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes in November 2019.

“Douglas is a manly man. He is an amazing father, he’s a great husband,” Joanna tells Bravo. “He’s an amazing cook. I have, like, 10 pounds I still have to lose after the baby but because my husband loves to cook so much that’s not happening anytime soon.”

Joanna adds that her 6-month-old daughter is her proudest accomplishment in life.

“She’s like the love of my life,” she gushes.

RHOM aired for three seasons from 2011 to 2013. Bravo has been catching up with past Housewives on Life After Bravo.

For more from Joanna, including an update on her sister Marta, watch the video above!