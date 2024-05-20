The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral made her Bravo debut in 2023 during the show’s 13th season and brought some family drama of her own.

Danielle revealed that she and brother Thomas “Tommy” DiPietro don’t have a relationship. The siblings are both Staten Island natives and while Danielle has become a Bravo star, her brother is staying out of the spotlight.

“I blocked him on Instagram, and he called me like a raving maniac. Period. Period,” Danielle revealed during season 13, noting that she didn’t go to his wedding, which caused their long-standing rift. Danielle decided to block him after Tommy was apparently “making fun” of her on Instagram.

Keep scrolling for all the details on Danielle’s family drama:

What Happened Between Danielle Cabral and Her Brother?

Danielle’s side of the story is that her brother’s “roads” went different ways in life. As revealed in RHONJ season 13, her decision to block Tommy on Instagram became the major cause of tension between the two.

What Did the ‘RHONJ’ Cast Say About Danielle’ Brother?

When the RHONJ cast members questioned Danielle about the “real” story behind the drama with her brother, she reiterated that it stemmed from the Instagram block.

Tommy apparently “started losing his mind,” she admitted in a confessional, noting that their “roads” had gone down a separate path.

Danielle was questioned about the feud once again while on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen telling the television host that the Instagram story is “the truth” of what went down.

“I hope more of the story is told, because I don’t come from a place of hate; it’s just love,” she shared at the time. “I hope that he sees that.”

Did Danielle and Her Brother Reconcile?

During the March 2023 WWHL appearance, Danielle admitted that things between her and Tommy were “still not good.”

When the RHONJ season 13 reunion aired in June 2023, Danielle said that she attempted to reach out to her brother.

“We sent a gift for the baby,” she said. “He had a daughter, and they sent the gift back to us.”

Why Isn’t Danielle Talking to Her Dad?

During RHONJ season 14, Danielle revealed that things between her and her father, Phillip DiPietro, are rocky.

“I stopped talking to my dad because he handled the gift situation with my brother not in the best way,” Danielle explained during a May 2024 episode of RHONJ. “I felt like in that moment, maybe for just one moment, my father can say, ‘He’s an idiot and I’m sorry that he’s doing this to you.’ But he never stood up for me.”

She added, “It might be harsh on my part to just cut ties. I just need to start protecting myself.”

Danielle did say, however, that she would never take her kids’ relationship away from their grandfather. (She and husband Nate Cabral share two kids, Dominic and Valentina.)