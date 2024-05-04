Drama in the Garden State! Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be a game-changer with tons of twists and turns, the cast — Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda — tell Us in this week’s issue of Us Weekly.

The reality series’ latest installment follows the explosive season 13 finale where Teresa stormed off set after facing off with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law once again. After years spent clashing over family issues, Teresa and Melissa have since vowed to cut ties with one another. (The pair have stayed true to their word: In January, the Envy Boutique owner noted during an episode of her podcast that she and Teresa “don’t even speak to each other.”)

Though loyal fans wondered what that would mean for the reality series, Dolores tells Us the women’s division benefited the group this season. “The separation made the group dynamic easier,” she explained. “We didn’t have to worry about the anticipation of what fight was coming next.”

The Turning the Tables author, 51, and husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas also found themselves at odds with Rachel and her husband John Fuda during the reunion over Louis, 41, allegedly launching an investigation into their family.

The couples continue to butt heads in season 14 — and Teresa tells Us she has no plans to make amends. “When they take accountability for their actions, then we can talk about reconciling,” she shared, “but for now, we’re not friends.”

Related: Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga’s Biggest Fights, Shadiest Moments Nobody wins when the family feuds. Teresa Giudice‘s relationship with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga may be fractured beyond repair after they skipped her August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas. “Joe and Melissa made a last-minute decision to not attend Teresa’s wedding after a blowout fight,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at […]

As longtime viewers know, sit-downs with the women, usually organized with the intention to smooth things over, don’t always go according to plan. One dinner — “what I would call the ‘last supper,” Dolores said — proves to follow suit.

It’s not all wine glass-throwing, however. The ladies play ball for their charity softball game and Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler — who return as friends — help shake things up.

Scroll down to find out what fans can expect when season 14 premieres on Bravo Sunday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET.