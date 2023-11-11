Jackie Goldschneider has had a “really good time” on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but there’s one moment she doesn’t want to relive.

“Oh God, the moment at Margaret [Josephs’] house fighting with Teresa [Giudice] on the couch,” Jackie, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly in the latest “Housewives’ Happy Hour” episode, when asked which scene she’d avoid rewatching.

Looking back at the season 11 argument, during which Jackie compared unfounded cheating rumors to Teresa’s daughter Gia doing drugs, Jackie confessed, “I might not have made an analogy.”

Jackie doubled down on how bad she felt about that exchange when asked her “biggest regret of all time” from the show. “Well, the analogy,” she confirmed.

During season 11 of RHONJ, which aired in 2021, Teresa, 51, alleged that she heard Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, cheats on her at the gym. Jackie later confronted Teresa about spreading the rumor without evidence and compared Teresa’s unfounded accusation to Jackie telling people Gia “does coke the bathroom” at parties because she “heard it” somewhere.

“I wasn’t starting a rumor about Gia. I was giving an analogy,” Jackie exclusively told Us of the altercation in February 2021. “I think that, like, almost everyone will say that that’s an analogy and the truth is that there’s no one else in Teresa’s life that I can make her understand. When you say something about someone you love, whether or not it’s true, it hurts, you know?”

Jackie later apologized to Gia, 22, and insisted during a March 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that her “intention was never to hurt Gia.”

Teresa, for her part, told Andy Cohen in February that while she still thinks Jackie’s analogy “was wrong,” she revealed she’d “forgiven” her costar for the remark.

Jackie, meanwhile, told Us during her “Housewives’ Happy Hour” convo that the Gia and Teresa drama isn’t her only onscreen regret. “I’ve never lived down telling the world that I don’t do that to my husband,” she teased, referring to the season 10 moment she told her friends, “Jewish girls don’t give blow jobs.”

She confessed to Us, “My dad didn’t particularly like watching that over and over again, but no regrets.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi