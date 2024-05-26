Dolores Catania loves a Bravo reconciliation — especially the one between fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and Kim DePaola.

“That’s a relationship that needed to be rekindled,” Catania, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively during the latest installment of “Happy Hour with Us: Sip or Spill,” noting that it took years for Giudice, 52, and DePaola, 62, to end their feud.

“Life’s short,” Catania continued. “They had a really close friendship. Now they can talk, now that things are calm and they’re not mad at each other anymore. It only takes, in Jersey, eight years to get over a tiff.”

Giudice and DePaola reunited earlier this year. The Posche founder shared a photo of their February dinner on social media. Catania told Us that she found out about the meet up “right before” it happened. (DePaola last appeared on RHONJ in 2017 after she and Giudice had a falling out, putting an end to their decades-long friendship.)

Catania is also all for Giudice and former RHONJ star Jaqueline Laurita making amends after their longtime feud. (Laurita, 54, appeared on RHONJ from seasons 1 through 7, departing the show in 2016 on bad terms with Giudice.)

I advocate [for] anybody who had a history, who were really friends making up,” she said. “Those are real friendships.”

When it came to spilling some tea, Catania decided to sip on her wine instead of revealing who she thinks is “the messiest househusband” on RHONJ. She did reveal, however, that there’s not any former RHONJ stars she would “never” want to film with again.

“Good and bad, bring it,” Catania declared.

The New Jersey native has been a main RHONJ cast member since season 7 in 2016. She looked back on her past taglines, telling Us which she’s loved — and hated.

“My favorite is, ‘Look loyalty up in the dictionary, and you’ll find my face,’” Catania said, referring to her season 8 intro. When it comes to this season’s — “I’m a girl from Paterson, playing Switzerland, dating an Irishman” — the Bravo star isn’t the biggest fan.

“Everybody knows I’m from Patterson. I’m Switzerland, but I really call myself smart,” she explained. “I don’t like when people call me Switzerland, because it’s not about that. I say what I have to say when I have to say it. It’s just called I’m smart.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Catania joked that “it’s not easy being Switzerland.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.