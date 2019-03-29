Luann De Lesseps, star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City, gets real with Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the SuperJeweler creator, 53, including her favorite cheat food and which Housewife she’d pick to be stuck on a desert island with.

1. My first job was scrubbing the floors of my parents’ house for $1.

2. My favorite song to sing in the shower is Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About.”

3. The proudest day of my life was giving birth to my children [Victoria, 24, and Noel, 22, with ex Alexandre de Lesseps].

4. I have no regrets from any of the RHONY seasons. I think we all learn from our mistakes and are better for it.

5. The first thing I do when my alarm goes off is make an espresso.

6. If I had to be stranded on a desert island with any Housewife, it would be Sonja Morgan, so there’d be lots of laughter!

7. My favorite cheat food is a slice of New York pizza.

8. Some of my musical inspirations are Lady Gaga, Tina Turner and Madonna.

9. The best business advice I’ve received is, “There’s no business like show business.”

10. My favorite place in the world is France. The food is delicious and the people are delicious!

11. I grew up with six brothers and sisters.

12. If I could raid any celebrity’s closet it’d be Lisa Vanderpump’s. It’s a good one!

13. I love to practice yoga and meditation to stay healthy.

14. My children can’t stand it, but my favorite fast-food restaurant is KFC. I love the extra-crispy chicken.

15. My biggest red-carpet fashion mistake was wearing a dress that was semi see-through. Once the camera lights hit it, it was all-the-way see-through!

16. I think Beyoncé is the greatest live performer of any diva.

17. The emoji I use most is the cabaret dancing woman!

18. If I could make a cameo on a TV show, it’d be Orange Is the New Black. It’s pretty fitting.

19. My worst habit is saying, “Ya know?” I’ve been trying to stop, ya know?

20. My biggest recent splurge was a gorgeous Chanel necklace right out of the store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

21. My next career goal, after the cabaret stage, is late-night television.

22. I call my jewelry line, the Countess Collection, “Cabaret for Every Day!”

23. My celebrity crush when I was younger was Richard Gere. I had a huge poster of him on my wall.

24. My current celebrity crush is Bradley Cooper. I’ve actually been having dreams about him.

25. My new single will be out in the summer, and it’ll be a summer dance hit!

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!