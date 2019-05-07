New prospects! Luann de Lesseps has a new man in her life, though she’s keeping mum on his identity.

“I’m dating,” de Lesseps, 53, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly following her Countess and Friends Cabaret Show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Friday, May 3. “I have somebody that I like. I’m just not bringing him around because I’m taking it easy. I’m taking it slow this time.”

The Real Housewives of New York City star tied the knot to Count Alexandre de Lesseps in 1993, and after their 2009 divorce, she was married to Tom D’Agostino Jr. from 2016 to 2017, and she told Us that D’Agostino is one of the only exes with whom she’s not close.

“Listen, I wish Tom the best, and I’m sure he’d say the same for me. And, you know, we both have moved on,” she said. “And I still have a relationship with the Count, he’s the father of my children [daughter Victoria and son Noel]. And [ex-boyfriend] Jacques [Azoulay] and I are very tight. And yeah, so for the most part, I have really good relationships with all my exes.”

Luann split with D’Agostino in August 2017 after seven months of marriage, and during a sit-down with Andy Cohen the following month, she revealed the reason behind the breakup. “Tom went out and he called an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people, and I didn’t know about it until I found out about it the next day in the press,” she told Cohen, 50. “That, for me, was the final straw.”

Though rumors of the entrepreneur’s infidelity provided much of RHONY season 9’s drama, Luann didn’t put all the blame on him. “It takes two to tango,” she explained to Cohen at the time. “It was a bad situation that was not going to get any better.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!