Sonja Morgan doesn’t hold anything back — especially when she’s at home.

The revelation may not be a surprise to her costar and BFF Luann de Lesseps. The RHONY women spent six weeks in Illinois filming Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, which airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

The reality show follows her and Luann as they helped spruce up a small town that suffered during the pandemic.

Scroll down to learn 25 thing fans might not know about Morgan:

1. My celebrity crush growing up was Steven Tyler from Aerosmith.

2. My first car was a royal blue Gremlin and I wore a royal blue winter coat for two years straight in college.

3. I love doing personal messages for my followers on Cameo.

4. Richard Lewis is the most famous person in my phone book. He’s an iconic, inimitable comedian.

5. I don’t get starstruck.

6. My four-poster bed is my favorite spot in my house.

7. My favorite meal to cook is lamb chops and steamed asparagus in the toaster oven.

8. I prefer to walk around naked at home. I’m not attached to clothing.

9. The shrugging woman is my most-used emoji.

10. My favorite book is The Secret.

11. The famous face I’m usually mistaken for is Meryl Streep. Though I must brag, my ex-husband [John Adams Morgan] always thought I looked like Julia Roberts.

12. My best subject in school was public speaking.

13. My alternate profession would be [starring as] a scripted, funny character on one of Ryan Murphy’s shows, like American Horror Story.

14. I’m dying to visit Prague. An ex [told me] it’s the most romantic city in the world, so I’m saving it.

15. “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen brings back the best memories.

16. My go-to karaoke song is “Super Freak” by Rick James. I met him in the old days.

17. My guilty-pleasure TV show is Snapped on Oxygen.

18. To decompress after a long day, I take a bath with Epsom salts and oils.

19. A Fish Called Wanda is my favorite movie. It’s pure slapstick and right up my alley as an improv comedic performer for [my live show] Sonja in Your City.

20. The beauty products I can’t live without are any of SkinCeuticals’ vitamin C serums.

21. My go-to daily mantra is “I can, I’m able, I will.”

22. My favorite moments from The Real Housewives of New York City are trips with my ladies, but season 9’s “Three Tequila… Floor!” episode was a lifetime moment.

23. My ideal comfort food is a hot dog.

24. One thing I learned from filming Welcome to Crappie Lake is that Luann and I can get things done as promised, and together. It’s not easy, but we always come to a happy medium that works for the town.

25. My favorite hangout spot in NYC is Bailey’s Corner Pub.