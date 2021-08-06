RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Charged With 'Providing Shelter to a Runaway'

The legal drama in Salt Lake City continues. Mary Cosby pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to an incident that took place earlier in the year, Us Weekly confirms.

Officials with the Salt Lake City Justice Court told Us that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was charged with unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on April 8. She entered a not guilty plea during her arraignment on June 28 and is due back in court for a pretrial conference on Thursday, August 12.

“Mary is saddened that she was dragged into another family’s domestic situation, but is confident that this misunderstanding will be cleared up soon,” a representative for the Bravo personality told E! News on Thursday, August 5.

Other details surrounding the case remain private, but court documents say the alleged incident took place on April 8. Filming for season 2 of RHOSLC was already underway at the time, though it’s not clear whether the case will be discussed on the show.

Housewives viewers first met Mary during the series’ first season, which premiered in November 2020. She quickly became a frequent subject of fan discussion thanks to her vast wardrobe of designer clothing, personality quirks and marriage to her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby Sr.

The pastor previously told Us that she was surprised the first trailer for RHOSLC mentioned her relationship, as she wanted the chance to describe her marriage in her own words.

“They put that story right there with me,” she said in January. “It didn’t set it in a good light for me.”

Still, the Utah native was happy to have Robert appear with her on the show so people could see what their lives are really like. “I just said my truth and I was ready to air it,” she told Us. “I felt like it was time and I felt like it was the right thing to do. … I mean, it is unconventional, but it’s not unheard of, I guess, in other countries.”

One of Mary’s RHOSLC castmates, Jen Shah, is locked in a legal battle of her own, stemming from her March arrest for her alleged role in a telemarketing scheme. In June, the 47-year-old asked the court to dismiss the entire case against her because of suppression of evidence.

In court documents, Jen’s attorneys claimed that the reality star “did not know what was going on” while she was being read her Miranda rights because “Ms. Shah’s contact lenses, which were in her eyes, were dry, and she did not have her reading glasses, so her vision was blurry and she was unable to read the paper in front of her.”

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez