The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose is asking fans for their support after her daughter Bobbie, 14, was rushed via ambulance to the ICU for “severe asthma exacerbation,” she said via Instagram. “I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable but we need prayers and good vibes right now,” the reality star wrote of Bobbie, who has been featured on Bravo’s hit series. See what other stories we’re talking about today at Us.

The family of the late Tupac Shakur has hired attorney Alex Spiro to investigate Sean “Diddy” Combs’ possible connection to Shakur’s 1996 murder.

has addressed her shocking exit from General Hospital after 21 years, saying it “still doesn’t make sense.” TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Griggs died at age 25; one month before her passing, she told fans she was “fighting for life” in a viral video.

died at age 25; one month before her passing, she told fans she was “fighting for life” in a viral video. Chrissy Teigen is “genuinely best friends” with husband John Legend, she told Us Weekly exclusively in a freewheeling red carpet chat about their high-profile marriage.

