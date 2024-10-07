Tupac Shakur’s family is continuing their search for answers about what happened to the late rapper.

Us Weekly can confirm Shakur’s family has hired attorney Alex Spiro to investigate Sean “Diddy” Combs’ possible connection to the musician’s 1996 murder.

Spiro recently represented Alec Baldwin in his highly publicized Rust case. In July, an involuntary manslaughter case against the actor was dismissed by a judge after ruling that prosecutors hid evidence.

In September 1996, Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting near Las Vegas. Although his murder remains unsolved, Las Vegas Police arrested suspect Duane “Keefe D” Davis in September.

During a press conference, police said Davis, 61, was not the gunman, but described him as the “shot caller.” A grand jury voted to indict Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. He pleaded not guilty and is expected to stand trial in March 2025.

According to court documents obtained by NewsNation, Davis previously claimed that Diddy, 54, allegedly offered up to $1 million for the hip hop legend’s murder.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, however, previously told People that Diddy “has never been considered a suspect in the Tupac Shakur homicide investigation.” He also has never been charged in connection to the murder.

“This story is beyond ridiculous and completely false,” Diddy told AllHipHop.com in 2008. “Neither Biggie [the late Notorious B.I.G., aka Christopher Wallace] nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. It is a complete lie to suggest that there was any involvement by Biggie or myself.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy’s team for comment.

In September, Diddy was arrested and indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy allegedly “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him,” the indictment stated. Some of the alleged incidents, which the indictment claimed were carried out to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct,” date back to 2009. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal,” Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, previously told Us. “Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

After being denied bail, Diddy was remanded to Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

With reporting by Sarah Jones