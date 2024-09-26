Richard Simmons’ family is responding to a claim by the late fitness icon’s housekeeper that she was pressured into relinquishing her role as a co-trustee of his estate.

On Wednesday, September 25, Teresa Reveles filed a petition alleging that in a “nefarious scheme,” Richard’s brother, Lenny Simmons, and his wife, Cathy, asked her to sign documents that revoked her trustee role as she grieved the loss of her boss, who died July 13.

Reveles alleges that she signed away her title because she feared losing her rights to the inheritance that Richard left her. She is seeking to be restored as a co-trustee and requesting legal action to bar Lenny from using Richard’s image and likeness for personal profit.

“Richard’s message was always one of joy and positivity. He would be heartbroken to learn of Teresa’s greed and insulted that she would diminish their three decades of supposed friendship in such a public way. Her actions threaten to harm Richard’s incredible legacy, which we are working hard to preserve,” his family said in a statement late Wednesday, per People.

“Richard took impeccable care of Teresa and made sure even after his passing that she was well taken care of,” the statement noted. “She is a significant beneficiary of his will. She made an informed decision to decline to serve as co-trustee of the estate, which does not affect her status as a beneficiary at all.”

The family called Reveles’ allegations “completely and demonstrably false, and we have informed her counsel of those facts. Teresa’s request to be reinstated as co-trustee was declined because co-trustees must work together in the best interests of the estate, and Teresa has shown by her actions that she does not share those interests.”

They claimed that “two months after [Richard] died, she is staying in his house, even though she has her own residence, and she has attempted to charge the estate for her living expenses. We also have learned that a documentary has been pitched to Netflix that identifies Teresa as the principal source and contributor and that we believe will be hurtful to Richard’s legacy.”

In conclusion, they stated, “it appears that Teresa intends to waste the assets of the estate, which otherwise would go to the beneficiaries, to pursue meritless and pointless litigation. When the court is apprised of the facts that already have been given to Teresa’s attorney, we are confident that the court will deny the petition.”

Richard died in his Los Angeles home just one day after his 76th birthday. ABC News reported at the time that the Los Angeles Police Department had responded to a call from Richard’s housekeeper. Richard was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived at his home.

Richard’s official cause of death was later revealed as “accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor,” a Simmons family spokesperson stated in late August.

In July, Reveles told People that she had discovered Richard in his bedroom with his hands balled into fists.

“When I saw him, he looked peaceful,” Reveles recalled. “That’s why I know it was a heart attack. I had a heart attack a few years ago, and my hands did the same.”

She added, “He died happy.”