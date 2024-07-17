The family of the late Richard Simmons has opened up about the fitness legend’s death.

Providing a statement to People through Simmons’ publicist, Tom Estey, on Tuesday, July 16, the family expressed their gratitude to Simmons’ fans.

“The Simmons family is overwhelmed and beyond grateful for the outpouring of love shown to our beloved Dicky,” the statement read. “He is up above smiling down at all of you.”

Simmons died in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, July 13, just two days after his 76th birthday.

Related: Looking Back at Fitness Icon Richard Simmons' Life in Photos Richard Simmons was a fitness legend beginning in the 1970s. Simmons rose to fame pioneering his “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” aerobics workouts, leading him to launch his own fitness studio Slimmons until its 2016 closure. After Slimmons closed up shop for good, the weight loss guru resigned from the limelight, prompting rampant conspiracy theories about […]

The family noted that they will provide no further comment as they take the “time to grieve as we so desperately need to do.”

Simmons was pronounced dead on the scene by authorities and his death is believed to be from natural causes, however the official cause of death remains under investigation.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Los Angeles has deferred a cause of death while additional testing continues, per People’s reporting on Monday, July 15. Police told the outlet that there “is no foul play involved.”

Representatives confirmed Simmons’ death to ABC News on Saturday. Per the outlet, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from Simmons’ housekeeper on Saturday morning.

Related: Hollywood Mourns Several Stars After Unexpectedly Tragic Weekend Hollywood mourned the loss of five stars over a tragic July weekend. It all began on Thursday, July 11, with the passing of Shelley Duvall, who died in her sleep at the age of 75 at her home in Blanco, Texas. By the afternoon of Sunday, July 14, four more celebrities had passed away, making […]

Just one day prior to his death, Simmons shared a birthday message and sent gratitude to his fans via Facebook.

“So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms,” he wrote. “I really appreciate that. I don’t know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!”

Simmons’ brother, Lenny, spoke to People about his late brother’s life after he passed away.

“I don’t want people to be sad about my brother,” Lenny said. “I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

In March, Simmons was diagnosed with “scary” basal cell carcinoma and had it removed from his body earlier this year.

“[The skin cancer] never came back. So many people have cancer,” he said at the time. “I call them, I sing to them. ‘You’re gonna get through this. You just have to believe that.”

Born in New Orleans in 1948, Simmons was renowned for his flamboyant, eccentric personality, which helped him promote his weight-loss programs and line of aerobics videos, Sweatin’ to the Oldies.

He opened a gym, Slimmons, in Beverly Hills and became more widely known through various television appearances, including guest spots on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Howard Stern Show.