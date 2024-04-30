Richard Simmons has Melissa McCarthy’s back after Barbra Streisand asked her if she was taking Ozempic.

“I love Melissa McCarthy … I have seen every one of her movies. A famous legendary singer, B.S., made a remark about her weight loss … and was asking if she had used a popular weight loss shot,” the fitness coach, 75, wrote via Facebook on Tuesday, April 30. “What a question. I apologize to Melissa for these remarks. And by the way, Melissa you look fabulous! Love, Richard.”

Simmons’ post comes hours after Streisand, 82, casually asked McCarthy, 53, about her weight loss via a since-deleted Instagram comment. McCarthy originally posted a photo with Hairspray director Adam Shankman from the Center Theatre Group gala.

“Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !!” McCarthy wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 29. “Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage 💃🏻💚🩷.”

Streisand responded: “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?”

After her comment made headlines, Streisand deleted the message leaving many fans wondering if the Oscar winner meant to privately message the comedian. On Tuesday, Streisand addressed her response and clarified what she was trying to convey.

“OMG — I went on Instagram to see the photos we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday!” Streisand shared via her Instagram Story. “Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading.”

While the internet called out Streisand for the disrespectful remark, McCarthy took the message with grace.

“I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her,” she told TMZ on Tuesday.

Ozempic, which is a drug meant for diabetes patients, has been a hot topic in Hollywood. In addition to aiding type 2 diabetes, the drug is also known as a weight loss drug for quick weight loss in recent years. However, doctors have not recommended its use as a casual way to drop some pounds.

McCarthy has never publicly spoken about Ozempic or any other medication for weight loss. However, she has been candid about the comments she has received about her size throughout her career. In 2019, she recalled a rude interaction with a journalist who pestered her about her body.

“He kept asking, ‘Are you shocked that you actually work in this business at your tremendous size?’” McCarthy told InStyle at the time. “He was like, ‘Oh, your tremendous size, you can actually work?’ I just remember all the blood drained out of me. I thought, ‘With my tremendous size, I could tackle you so quickly.’ … When we left, their producer was horrified and said, ‘We’ll never play what he said. I’m so sorry.’ But it happens all the time, to the point where it’s fascinating because they don’t do it to men.”