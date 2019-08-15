



Meet the family! Rihanna brought her mother, Monica Braithwaite, and one of her brothers for a date night with her wealthy boyfriend Hassan Jameel, a source tells Us Weekly.

The foursome had dinner at the new restaurant Mason in Santa Monica on Tuesday, August 13, where they dined on seafood and steak while sipping on wine and specialty cocktails.

“They were there for a good few hours of the night until dark,” the source tells Us. “At one point, Rihanna and Hassan were arm in arm.”

The Barbados native, 31, and the Saudi Arabian businessman have been linked since July 2017, a month after they were first photographed together in Ibiza, Spain in June 2017. A source told Us at the time that the couple had been “hooking up for a few months,” but it seems like their relationship has become more serious as of late.

The Fenty Beauty mogul first dished about her billionaire beau in Interview magazine’s June 2019 issue, where she got candid about her relationship with her Ocean’s 8 costar Sarah Paulson.

“It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it,” the songstress told Paulson. “If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore.”

When asked if she’s in love with Jameel, Rihanna told Paulson, 44, “Of course.” But that doesn’t mean a wedding is coming any time soon.

“Only God knows that, girl,” the singer said of the possibility of marriage. “We plan and God laughs, right?”

Rihanna did admit that she hopes to become a mother one day, telling Paulson that she wants “more than anything” to start a family.

Before her relationship with Hassan, Rihanna was linked to Drake and had a high-profile relationship with Chris Brown, whom she’s still in touch with, despite their tumultuous past. Brown, 30, pled guilty to physically assaulting the Grammy winner in 2009.

“Chris and Rihanna continue to be in frequent contact with each other,” a source told Us in November 2018. “They are extremely supportive of each other’s projects. There is a lot of history between the two of them. Rihanna is aware that there will be concern about her friendship with Chris, but she can handle herself.”

