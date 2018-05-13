Rihanna had a hilarious response when Access Hollywood asked on Friday, May 11, if she had received an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding.

“So, is that really coming up, like, soon or something?” Rihanna responded. “Oh, shoot. You see? I need to stay on the internet more.”

The “Work” singer, 30, then asked: “Why would you think I’m invited?”

When you get roasted by @Rihanna 😂🔥 Riri is clearly not keeping up with the #royalwedding! pic.twitter.com/xeJQePcVi0 — Access (@accessonline) May 11, 2018

The reporter said she assumed Rihanna received an invitation after she met the royal, 33, in her native Barbados during Harry’s royal tour of the Caribbean in November 2016.

“You met me, you think you’re coming to my wedding?” the Fenty Beauty founder quipped back with a laugh. “Am I coming to yours?”

Even though she’s not attending the nuptials, the Grammy winner revealed what kind of gift she would buy for the royal pair at the launch of her Savage X Fenty lingerie line in NYC on Thursday, May 10. “I think you have to go to the extreme when you’re gifting both for a man and a woman, because both people benefit from the gift,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We have a bridal vibe going on, we definitely do have a little skirt and top situation. But I mean, really, on your wedding night, you could do whatever you want. It depends on how savage you wanna be.”

Harry is set to marry Markle, 36, on May 19. The pair announced that they were engaged in November 2017 and will be tying the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the U.K. in front of approximately 600 guests. As Us Weekly previously reported, celebrity guests include all five Spice Girls, David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra and Markle’s Suits costar Patrick J. Adams.