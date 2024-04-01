Rihanna has stripped down for a raunchy new lingerie shoot the first time since giving birth to her second child.

The 36-year-old singer and entrepreneur took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her figure in a series of snaps promoting her Savage Signature Script collection, which includes bras, underwear, and sleepwear.

The star looked stunning as she showed off the new range available through her Savage x Fenty website, posing in a disheveled bed adorned with Savage sheets and pillows.

In one snap, Rihanna models pieces from the collection as she signs a large bill on a silver platter.

In another, she looks sultrily into the camera with her hands in her blonde tresses as she sports a pair in a pistachio-green lacy bra and underwear set.

She captioned the post: “Bill this long… put it on another room.”

The shoot is the first time the star has modeled in a figure-revealing shoot since giving birth to her and partner A$AP Rocky‘s second child, Riot Rose, last August. The We Found Love singer and the rapper also share another son RZA, who was born in May 2022.

Rihanna’s appearance in the new savage campaign has been praised by her fans who flocked to her comments to share their thoughts on “gorgeous” post. This is a far cry from when she emerged back into the public eye three months after she gave birth to her first child and was met with a barrage of public criticizm over her postpartum figure.

At the time, a source told US Weekly: “Rihanna’s not in a rush to lose the baby weight. She’s really embraced her body and doesn’t feel pressure to lose it quickly.”

In February she was also criticized for her weight as she performed at the wedding of a wealthy family in India.

But the star is said to be unbothered and just focusing on her billion dollar business along with raising her young children.

Rihanna and Rocky have been enjoying life as parents, with Rocky telling Complex in November 2023 that the boys are their “best creation so far.”

“If me and my lady was to collab what could we team up and just, like, just f—king smash and go crazy on? I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children,” he told the news outlet.

He continued, “Nothing is better than [RZA and Riot] out there. I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, [who] shaped everything. And we had these beautiful angels, so that’s the best collaboration.”