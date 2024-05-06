Rihanna has confidently shown off her post-baby body just weeks after admitting that she now needs plastic surgery.

The star, 36, revealed off her fuller curves as she promoted her latest project on social media on Sunday, May 5.

“Looking for nudes,” she wrote next to a video of herself showing off her latest shapewear collection, adding the hashtag ‘#SavageXSignature.’

In the clip, the Fenty founder modeled a lacy flesh-toned bodysuit with high cut legs and spaghetti straps. She declared: “’I was desperate for a nude.”

She added: “Like, I go in between nudes when I get tanned or when I’m a little paler, it’s hard to find a nude that you can carry through in that range of shades, and I found it.”

She said on April : “Okay, I had two babies.You really have to push this up, snatch this in, or do an illusion of a little bit of skin here,” she said, referring to how her breast looks now.

“I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be,” she admitted to Interview magazine. “I don’t want implants. I just want a lift.”

“I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right?” she added. “So, if I had to pick one thing, I’m going to pick my boobs.”

She also pointed out that her cellulite-free pre-baby body is now more. “Third-trimester cellulite is no joke,” she said.

“You just see ripples coming from places you never knew, and it’s all in your thighs because your thighs are carrying the weight of your baby and uterus.

The singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky share sons RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, who they welcomed in August 2023. (Rocky, 35, told Complex in November 2023 that the boys are their “best creation.”)

The billionaire star has been credited with not only changing the fashion game but bringing new meaning to maternity wear.

Throughout both pregnancies, she proudly stepped out skin and bump-baring dresses, unbuttoned jeans and daring miniskirts. She described her looks as “rebellious” to Bustle in March 2022.

Her latest shoot is the second time the star has modeled in a figure-revealing campaign since giving birth to her and Rocky‘s second child.

Rihanna’s appearance in both shoots has been praised by her fans who flocked to her comments to share their thoughts.

Her newfound confidence is in stark contrast to when she stepped back into the public eye three months after she gave birth to her first child and was met with a barrage of public criticizm over her postpartum figure.

At the time, a source told US Weekly: “Rihanna’s not in a rush to lose the baby weight. She’s really embraced her body and doesn’t feel pressure to lose it quickly.”