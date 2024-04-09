If Rihanna were to ever go under the knife, she’d want to give her breasts a makeover.

Rihanna, 36, dished on her “plastic surgery fantasy” in a candid conversation with Interview Magazine, which debuted online on Tuesday, April 9. “I don’t got that much time. I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be,” Rihanna told Interview editor Mel Ottenberg. “I don’t want implants. I just want a lift.”

The “Umbrella” singer admitted that she’s OK with the marks or blemishes that may come with the procedure. “I haven’t done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars. I’m OK with all of that,” Rihanna explained.

While she’s fine with having a mastopexy, the Grammy winner is against anything else that may be too invasive.

“I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right? So, if I had to pick one thing, I’m going to pick my boobs” Rihanna said as Ottenberg revealed that “when you get a tummy tuck, the fat just grows somewhere else.”

Rihanna quipped that she’s had that experience while pregnant. “Third-trimester cellulite is no joke. You just see ripples coming from places you never knew, and it’s all in your thighs because your thighs are carrying the weight of your baby and uterus,” she shared.

Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky share sons RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, who they welcomed in August 2023. (Rocky, 35, told Complex in November 2023 that the boys are their “best creation.”)

Rihanna opened up about how pregnancy has changed her body and the way she dresses, telling Interview, “When I’m mad skinny, my boobs are, like, nothing and I have a little not, and you work with that. And now it’s like, ‘OK, I had two babies. You really have to push this up, snatch this in, or do an illusion of a little bit of skin here.”

She added, “When I’m thicker, I need to work my booty.”

Rihanna has been credited with not only changing the fashion game but giving maternity style a new meaning.

Throughout both pregnancies, the hitmaker rocked skin-baring tops, bump-baring dresses, unbuttoned jeans and daring miniskirts.

She described her looks as “rebellious” to Bustle in March 2022.