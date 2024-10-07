Riley Keough is marking her sisters’ latest milestone in a heartfelt way.

In honor of twins Finley and Harper’s 16th birthday, the actress decided to celebrate by sharing several throwback photos of her younger siblings.

“Happy Sweet 16 to my angel girls,” Riley, 35, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 7, as John Denver’s “Annie’s Song” played in the background. “You are the most special girls in the whole wide world. I am so lucky to be your big sissy 💕❤️💕.”

While browsing the carousel of photos, followers were able to catch a glimpse into the trio’s numerous trips to the Disneyland Resort. Riley also shared a photo of her siblings lounging on the couch with their late mom, Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January 2023. She was 54.

“I love you❤️❤️,” Finley wrote in the comments section of her sister’s post.

Lisa Marie — who is the daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley — shared daughter Riley and son Benjamin Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough. (Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.) She shared Finley and Harper with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

According to a source, Riley’s bond with Finley and Harper grew even stronger after Lisa Marie’s passing.

“When Lisa Marie was alive, Riley wasn’t able to spend as much time [with the twins] because of Lisa Marie’s [strained] relationship with their father,” the insider told Us Weekly in November 2023. “But he sees what a good influence Riley is and is very supportive.”

A separate source told Us that Riley took on a “motherly role” with her younger sisters, but also created fun memories such as securing tickets to a Taylor Swift concert.

More than a year after Lisa Marie’s death, Riley continues to honor her mom’s legacy.

Recently, the Under the Bridge actress helped finish her late mother’s autobiography titled From Here to the Great Unknown. Working on the project brought back many positive memories for Riley.

“I feel very proud and in awe of my mother, she somehow lived in honesty and truth all the time, no matter how uncomfortable that was for her or the people around her,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 3. “It was a really aspirational quality and just being around it was liberating. This is also how she approached her autobiography. I know her intention was to tell a human story and connect to people in telling it. I feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to finish it for her.”