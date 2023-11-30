Riley Keough is hoping to make Christmas “special” for younger sisters Finley and Harper following Lisa Marie Presley’s death earlier this year.

“They’re all going to Hawaii over Christmas,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that Keough, 34, has been getting “closer and closer” to her 15-year-old twin sisters in the wake of their mom’s passing.

“When Lisa Marie was alive, Riley wasn’t able to spend as much time [with the twins] because of Lisa Marie’s [strained] relationship with their father, Michael [Lockwood],” the insider adds. “But he sees what a good influence Riley is and is very supportive.”

Lisa Marie — the daughter of the late Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley — died in January at age 54 after a cardiac arrest caused by a small bowel obstruction, which developed following gastric bypass surgery. She is survived by Priscilla, 78, along with her children. Lisa Marie shared Keough and son Benjamin Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough. (Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.) She also shared Finley and Harper, 15, with ex-husband Lockwood, 62.

Related: The King of Rock’s Legacy: Meet Elvis Presley's Family Elvis Presley left a lasting impression on the world with his contribution to the music industry — and his memory lives on with his family. The King of Rock n’ Roll’s whirlwind romance with Priscilla Presley began in 1959 when he was serving in the military following being drafted amid his rising singing career. The […]

In September, a separate source told Us that the twins were strengthening their familial bond following their mom’s death.

“The twins are spending a lot of time with Riley and Priscilla on the weekends,” the insider shared at the time. “They have always been close, but when Lisa Marie died the twins’ dad Michael took the twins full-time because it was a big adjustment period for them.”

The insider went on to say that Keough has since taken on a “motherly role” with her younger sisters, especially after welcoming a child of her own. (Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen welcomed their daughter, Tupelo Storm, via surrogate in 2022.)

“Riley has been through it too, so she’s helping [Harper and Finley,]” the same source shared. “She recently got them tickets to Taylor Swift and has taken them shopping.”

While Keough has undergone “grief therapy,” the twins have been to “counseling,” the insider shared. “The more time they spend with Riley, the better,” the source added.

Related: Riley Keough and Husband Ben Smith-Petersen: A Timeline of Their Relationship Riley Keough’s romance with stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen is a Hollywood fairy tale come true after they met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. “We only started dating after we did re-shoots in Australia because the crew is smaller and I got to meet him,” Keough — the daughter of the late Lisa Marie […]

While Keough has a good relationship with the twins, there were still some family disagreements after Lisa Marie’s death. Keough engaged in a legal battle with Priscilla over Lisa Marie’s trust, which named her eldest daughter as the sole trustee. Us confirmed that Priscilla filed to contest the will.

The women were able to come to an agreement in May. Us confirmed that Keough would be the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate and the twins would be sub-trustees. Priscilla, meanwhile, received one lump payment of $1 million from the account.

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.