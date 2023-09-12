Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley are reconnecting with Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood.

“The twins are spending a lot of time with Riley and Priscilla on the weekends,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They have always been close, but when Lisa Marie died the twins’ dad Michael [Lockwood] took the twins full time because it was a big adjustment period for them.”

The insider also noted that since Keough, 34, welcomed her first child she’s taken on a “motherly role” with her sisters as they cope without Lisa Marie following her death at age 54 in January after suffering cardiac arrest caused by a small bowel obstruction that developed after having gastric bypass surgery. (Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen secretly welcomed their daughter Tupelo Storm, via surrogate in 2022.)

“Riley has been through it too so she’s helping [Harper and Finley,]” the source shared. “She recently got them tickets to Taylor Swift and has taken them shopping.”

In addition to spending time as a family, the insider shared that Keough has gone through “grief therapy” while the twins have been to “counseling” while noting that “the more time they spend with Riley, the better.”

Lisa Marie — who was the daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla, 78 — was the mother of Riley and Benjamin Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough in addition to 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley with ex-husband Michael, 62. (Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.)

Following Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla and Riley engaged in an estate battle over Lisa Marie’s trust which named the Daisy Jones and the Six actress as the sole trustee. Us confirmed weeks after Lisa Marie’s passing that Priscilla filed to contest her only daughter’s will.

In May, Us confirmed that the women came to an agreement over the legal matter. Riley would be the sole trustee of the estate while her sisters would become sub-trustees and Priscilla would receive a one-time lump sum payment of $1 million from the account.

Riley later opened up about the struggle her family faced following the loss of Lisa Marie and despite the back and forth with Priscilla the duo were never on bad terms.

“When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives. Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us,” she said to Vanity Fair in August. “Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated.”