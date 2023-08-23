Priscilla Presley is clearing the air about where she and granddaughter Riley Keough stood during their legal dispute for Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

“Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter,” Priscilla, 78, said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, August 23. “Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms.”

Despite the back and forth between Keough, 34, and her grandmother over Lisa Marie’s estate, Priscilla shared that she and her granddaughter plan on working together as a team.

“In fact, I’m having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done,” Priscilla told the outlet. “I’m there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed in January that Priscilla — who shared Lisa Marie with ex-husband Elvis Presley — had filed to contest her only daughter’s will weeks after her death. Priscila claimed that the 2016 amendment that replaced her as the trustee with Lisa Marie’s eldest children, Riley and the late Benjamin Keough, was not witnessed or notarized. She also alleged that wasn’t notified of the court changes.

In May, Us confirmed the duo settled the legal matter. The two women had agreed to make Riley the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate with Riley’s teenage sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood serving as sub-trustees. Priscilla would also receive a one-time lump sum of $1 million from the account.

“Riley and Priscilla are at peace in their relationship after the very stressful ordeal over Lisa Marie’s trust and estate,” a source exclusively told Us later that month. “There was a lot of back and forth, but they reached a middle ground that makes them both happy.”

Riley, for her part, opened up about the complications she and her family faced after losing her mother in January. It was revealed in July that Lisa Marie had died of a small bowel obstruction that developed after she had gastric bypass surgery. She was 54 years old.

“When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives. Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us,” she said to Vanity Fair in August. “Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated.

Riley also noted that she knows there’s “a huge business side” for her famous family and the group needed “clarity” during the family tragedy. The Daisy Jones & the Six star confessed that she and her grandmother had resolved their matters.

“Things with Grandma will be happy,” Riley told the outlet. “They’ve never not been happy.”

Riley also shared that she understood how important her family’s legacy and iconic Tennessee home was to Priscilla.

“At the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy,” Riley said of her grandmother. “That’s her whole life. So it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma. … Sharing Graceland with the world was her idea from the start.”