Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, is fighting to keep Graceland in her family.

According to legal documents obtained by Us, the 34-year-old actress filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, May 15, claiming fraud against the company that moved to put the rock-and-roll landmark up for sale.

Earlier in May, a notice for the foreclosure sale of Graceland — the home in Memphis, Tennessee, that Presley made famous — became public. It claimed that Promenade Trust, which oversees Graceland, owes $3.8 million to Naussany Investments and Private Lending after neglecting to pay back a loan taken out six years ago.

Keough’s lawyers have won a temporary restraining order delaying a public auction that was to be held on Thursday, May 23, ​​at the Shelby County Courthouse in Memphis, USA Today reported on Monday.

Keough inherited the Promenade Trust when her mother (and Elvis and Priscilla Presley‘s only daughter), Lisa Marie, died in January 2023 at age 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest. While Missouri-based Naussany Investments claims that Lisa Marie used Graceland as collateral to secure a loan that she did not pay back, Keough alleges in her lawsuit that the lender’s “documents are fraudulent. Lisa Marie never borrowed money from Nassau Investments and never gave a deed of trust to Nassau Investments.”

Memphis’ Chancery Court has scheduled an injunction hearing for Wednesday, May 22.

Keough, who recently starred in the TV series Daisy Jones & The Six, has had to take on bigger responsibilities as a keeper of her family’s legacy in the wake of Lisa Marie’s death. In January, she announced her plans to release her mom’s memoir posthumously. The book will hit shelves on October 15.

Keough wanted to publish Lisa Marie’s story because “few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was,” she explained earlier this year, telling The Associated Press, “I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

Lisa Marie shared Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough, and also had twin daughters, Finley and Harper, 15, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

After losing Lisa Marie, Keough became the sole trustee of her estate. Beforehand, she was briefly engaged in a legal battle with her grandmother Priscilla, who filed to contest her daughter’s will. Us confirmed the settlement included stipulations where Riley’s younger sisters were named sub-trustees and Priscilla was given a $1 million lump sum payment.