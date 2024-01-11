Riley Keough is releasing her mom Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir posthumously.

“I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her,” Keough, 34, captioned a throwback photo of herself and Presley in an Instagram post on Thursday, January 11. “Her autobiography will be out in October with @randomhouse and you can pre order it now.”

Keough’s announcement comes nearly one year after her mom’s sudden death. Lisa Marie — the daughter of the late Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley — died at age 54 on January 12, 2023. According to an autopsy report obtained by Us Weekly in July 2023, Lisa Marie’s death was caused by a small bowel obstruction.

Lisa Marie started writing the memoir ahead of her passing. It’s currently scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 15.

“Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley was never truly understood … until now,” reads the book’s official synopsis. “Before her death in 2023, she’d been working on a raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir for years, recording countless hours of breathtakingly vulnerable tape, which has finally been put on the page by her daughter Riley Keough.”

Keough said in a statement on Thursday that she decided to release the memoir because “few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was,” per the Associated Press.

“I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one,” Keough continued. “I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

Lisa Marie is survived by daughter Riley, mom Priscilla, 78, and twin daughters Finley and Harper, 15. The late star shared Riley and late son Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020 — with ex-husband Danny Keough. She shared Finley and Harper with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Riley was named the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate in May 2023 following a legal battle with Priscilla, who had filed to contest her daughter’s will. Finley and Harper were named sub-trustees while Priscilla was given a $1 million lump sum payment, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

Despite the minor drama following Lisa Marie’s passing, the family worked to strengthen their bond. Riley has since taken on a “motherly role” with her younger sisters, a source told Us Weekly in September 2023. (Riley welcomed daughter Tupelo Storm with husband Ben Smith-Petersen via surrogate in 2020.)

“The twins are spending a lot of time with Riley and Priscilla on the weekends,” the insider added. “They have always been close, but when Lisa Marie died the twins’ dad Michael took the twins full-time because it was a big adjustment period for them.”