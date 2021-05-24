Rita Ora and Rumored Beau Taika Waititi Cozy Up to Tessa Thompson

An unexpected trio? Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson are making headlines for their cozy outing in Australia on Sunday, May 23.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the “Your Song” singer, 30, and the Oscar winner 45, snuggled up to Thompson, 37, as he put his arms around both women. While Ora and Waititi kissed in some snaps, the actress appeared to smooch him in another pic. In several other photos, it appears that all three of them went in for a group kiss. (Us Weekly has reached out to reps for comment.)

Ora and Waititi sparked dating rumors last month after she posted a snap of the pair hugging.

“Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..❤️” she captioned an Instagram slideshow on April 28.

During her stay in Australia to film The Voice, the musician has been spotted with Waititi, who is living in the country while directing Thor: Love and Thunder, several times. Thompson, for her part, is reprising her role as Valkyrie in the Marvel movie.

The Westworld actress previously came out as bisexual in June 2018.

“I’m attracted to men and also to women,” she told Porter magazine at the time amid speculation about her relationship with Janelle Monáe. “It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence.”

She continued, “I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?”

Ora, meanwhile, addressed having “romantic relationships with women and men” throughout her life during a statement to fans about her track “Girls” in May 2018.

“‘Girls’ was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life,” she began. “I am sorry [if] how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone. I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. … I have strived to be a contributor to the LGBTQ+ community throughout my entire career and always will be.

The filmmaker, for his part, was previously married to Chelsea Winstanley, from whom he reportedly separated in 2018. The former couple share two daughters, Te Kainga o te Hinekāhu (born in 2012) and Matewa Kiritapu (2016).