Calling it quits. Marisol Nichols has filed for divorce from her husband, Taron Lexton.

The Riverdale star, 45, filed documents to end the marriage on Wednesday, November 7, according to TMZ. She and Lexton, 34, married in April 2008 and share daughter Rain, 10.

Nichols, who stars as socialite Hermione Lodge on her hit CW show, recently opened up about her family life. “It’s always been me and my daughter,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2017, noting that Lexton, a director and cinematographer, is often out of town on location. Nichols added that she cofounded the Foundation for a Slavery Free World because she felt “compelled to protect [her] daughter.”

The 24 alum also spoke about her personal struggles during an interview with Latina in October 2017. “I guess [I can relate to Hermione] only in the sense that she’s had to overcome particular hardships and family — her daughter being the most important to her, even though some of her decisions don’t always make sense,” Nichols explained at the time. “I’ve always felt that everything that drives her is to protect her daughter.”

In February of this year, Nichols shared a sweet photo of her TV daughter, Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), embracing Rain. She also posted a cute snapshot of Rain in October making a heart sign with her hands.

Nichols has also shared fun photos with her on-screen husband, Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge). “@instasuelos looking like a GQ ad,” she captioned a posh selfie of the pair.

